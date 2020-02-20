Expand / Collapse search
Family
Published

Philadelphia woman adopts 4 kids from same family: 'I kept them all together'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A group of siblings is together again, thanks to a Philadelphia woman who is now officially their mom.

Bobbie Floyd adopted four biological siblings on Wednesday and plans to adopt the remaining two, for a total of six siblings.

"I realized they were going to separate them and my whole thing was keeping the kids together because I know how hard it was to keep siblings together. Never realizing that there were six...," Floyd told FOX 19. "I kept them all together."

Bobbie Floyd adopted four biological siblings on Wednesday.

Bobbie Floyd adopted four biological siblings on Wednesday. (WTXF)

She started fostering children a few years after her husband died in 2014, crediting him with the new last name all the siblings share.

"He's still blessing me with Floyds," she told WPVI.

What didn't seem like a possibility is now a reality that has everyone overjoyed.

"We all, we're all together now!" 10-year-old Serenity Floyd told the local ABC station.

