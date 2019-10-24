PG&E worker targeted in 'deliberate attack' in California

Another PG&E worker was targeted in an attempted attack as the utility company continued its forced power outage in northern California on Wednesday, officials said.

The worker’s front passenger seat window was reportedly shot at by a projectile. The employee was not injured in the incident and the projectile was believed to be fired by a pellet gun.

PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson called the incident a “deliberate attack” and called on communities to stop such acts of “violence,” according to SFGate.

"Let me say this directly: There is no justification for this sort of violence," Johnson said during a Wednesday evening press conference. "Whenever you see any of our crews anywhere in your community, they're there to help. They're specifically to help you.

"They're not anonymous strangers; they're your neighbors. They're your friends. Most of our front line employees live in the communities where they work.

"I understand these shut-offs can make people upset, even angry," Johnson added, "but be upset at PG&E and don’t take it out on the people who are trying to help."

The incident will continue to be looked into by law enforcement and PG&E's own security team, Johnson said.

The alleged attack Wednesday is the second time that a PG&E employee was targeted while out in the public amid the company’s mass shut-offs of electricity in over a dozen California counties.

Another worker was also reportedly shot at during the Oct. 9 outages while traveling in a utility truck. A vehicle pulled up next to the PG&E truck and shattered the employee’s passenger side window with a bullet, SFGate reports. The driver was not injured.

The forced outages are an attempt to help prevent catastrophic wildfires sparked by downed or damaged electrical equipment.

A Northern California PG&E office was also egged during the outages earlier this month, and extra safety precautions were taken at the company’ headquarters in San Francisco, with a barrier set up for “the safety of [PG&E] employees."