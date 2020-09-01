Petition calls for Chadwick Boseman statue to replace Confederate memorial in star’s South Carolina hometown

A petition is calling for a statue of the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman to replace a Confederate monument outside the courthouse in his hometown of Anderson, S.C.

“With Chadwick Boseman’s early passing, it is important that we honor a true local legend [by] immortalizing him in stone in front of the courthouse,” the petition reads.

The petition, posted anonymously, is addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and the state’s House and Senate.

More than 16,000 people have signed the Change.org appeal out of a goal of 25,000 in its first four days. It calls for the Confederate monument to be moved to the county museum, which would require approval from state lawmakers.

“The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement,” the petitioner wrote.

The monument’s inscription reads, “The world shall yet decide, in truth's clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right.”

Boseman, the petitioner argued, should be honored in his hometown for his Hollywood career, which “opened many doors for many young Black people.”

“It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did,” the petition reads.

Boseman portrayed real-life Black icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown before starring in Marvel’s blockbuster super-hero movie, “Black Panther.” He also appeared in “Marshall,” starring as a young Thurgood Marshall, who would become the Supreme Court’s first African American justice.

He died on Friday at 43 following a battle with colon cancer that he had not publicly spoken about.

The push to dedicate a statue to Boseman comes as Confederate monuments are under scrutiny, and protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue nationwide.