Personal physician to Trump confirms positive COVID-19 tests

The personal physician to Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed that the president and first lady have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Sean P. Conley in a memo said he received confirmation of their positive tests Thursday evening. His announcement came around the same time Trump tweeted that he and Melania had tested positive and were beginning their quarantine and recovery process.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, SET TO QUARANTINE AT WHITE HOUSE

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

The U.S. Navy officer became the acting White House physician and personal physician to Trump in 2018.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley added.