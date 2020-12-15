Person wounded during 'FBI agent-involved shooting' in Washington, DC, transit system

One person was wounded during an “FBI agent-involved shooting” Tuesday morning aboard a Washington, D.C., Metro Red Line train in Maryland, according to officials and reports.

Transit authority officials and local affiliate FOX 5 Washington, D.C., reported that the agent shot someone inside a train car just before 7 a.m. near the Medical Center station in Bethesda.

VIOLENT PROTESTERS DEMAND ANTIFA RIOTERS TO BE RELEASED FROM JAIL

The wounded person was taken to an area hospital, but their condition was not immediately specified.

The Metro Transit Police Department and the FBI are investigating the shooting. Additional details were not immediately available.

Transit service was temporarily snarled as officials responded to the scene, but was later resumed. Medical Center station provides service to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and National Institutes of Health.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.