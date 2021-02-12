Person of interest in Yale student murder still 'at large,' officials say

New Haven police canceled a press update scheduled for Friday morning and an official told Fox News there were "no major developments" in the murder investigation of Yale student Kevin Jiang.

The only identified person of interest in the murder of the 26-year-old, recently engaged to be married, is a Massachusetts man named Qinxuan Pan, 29, who remained "at large" as of Friday morning, New Haven Police spokesperson Capt. Anthony Duff said in an email to Fox News.

Pan reportedly graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Jiang’s fiancée had also been a student.

Police said Pan, whose last known address was in Malden, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pan, who is wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, is a person of interest in Jiang’s slaying, Reyes said. He was last seen at a hotel in North Haven, Conn., and is believed to be out of state, police said.

According to a New York Times report, Pan was last spotted "carrying a backpack and acting strange" and had reportedly been seen in the area of Atlanta, Ga., "driving with family" on Thursday morning.

Officials have stopped short of calling him a suspect so far, but the U.S. Marshal Service is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads agents to him.

Jiang, a student of Yale’s School of the Environment, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Saturday night. Police have said they are looking into whether he was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.

Jiang, a Seattle native, had recently gotten engaged to be married. He earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials. In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

Anyone with information on Pan’s whereabouts can contact the Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.