Chicago police question 2 persons of interest in shooting that injured undercover officer, ATF agents

At least two people have been taken into custody for questioning in connection to the shooting that left a Chicago police officer and two federal agents wounded when their undercover vehicle came under fire while attempting to drive onto a freeway.

There's been no announcement made about a possible motive or whether anyone will face charges. Kellie Bartoli, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department, declined to provide any updates to Fox News when contacted early Thursday regarding the persons of interest in custody.

The Chicago police officer and two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents who were wounded in the shooting that happened around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday were released from the hospital by that afternoon, Tom Ahern, deputy director of news affairs and communications at the Chicago Police Department, said in an update posted to Twitter.

CHICAGO POLICE, ATF AGENTS SHOT WHILE CONDUCTING UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION

Ahern had announced by 2 p.m. Wednesday that Chicago Police Area 2 detectives were interviewing one person of interest – though he did not provide any details about the individual, including whether the person was a male or female and at what time he or she was taken into custody.

A second person of interest was also in custody by Wednesday evening, both the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Times also reported that authorities had located a white Chevrolet Malibu believed to be used in the shooting near 89th Place and Indiana Avenue – and police were using a "drone command van" to search the area for potential suspects.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown detailed how one male officer and two ATF agents – one male, one female – were shot around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of 119th Street and the ramp onto Interstate 57. All three senior law enforcement officials were riding in the same unmarked, undercover vehicle when they were fired upon from the street, Brown said.

One ATF agent was hit in a hand, while the other was hit in the side torso, Brown said. The police officer was grazed in the back of the head by a bullet. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening. All three were initially transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment.

The incident happened about a mile from the Chicago Police Department’s 22nd District station in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

"Our officers are performing their jobs at the highest levels. They’re risking everything to protect the people of Chicago," Brown said. "And this includes our collaboration with ATF. ATF officers are also giving everything to protect the people of Chicago. No one would do what these officers do. This is a very challenging time to be in law enforcement, but they are rising to the challenge."

"The work that they do is extremely dangerous," he added. "God bless Chicago police officers that do this job in the bravest, most courageous ways, with their commitment and dedication on display every single day for the people of Chicago."

Also speaking at the press conference, Kristen de Tineo, special Aaent in charge of the ATF Chicago Field Division, appealed to the public for information but declined to provide many details about the incident besides asking for people to keep the officer and agents in their prayers.

The incident happened on the same day President Biden came on a scheduled visit to the Chicago area. Though the president did not mention the shooting during his 31-minute speech at McHenry County College in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, he spoke backstage with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, the Illinois Democratic Party chair, about rising gun violence in the city, the Tribune reported.

White House officials also said the president spoke with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the shooting to communicate his concern for the victims and their families. White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that Chicago is one of five cities where the Justice Department is going to launch "a gun trafficking strike force."