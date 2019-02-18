Person of interest in bludgeoning death of mom, teen son in NYC apartment jumps in front of train: report

The boyfriend police eyed in the brutal Bronx murder of a mother and her 14-year-old son killed himself after jumping in front of a Metro North train shortly after the killing, according to reports.

Marisol Ortiz and 14-year-old Alanche Delorbe were found bludgeoned to death in their home in the Belmont section of the Bronx at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Both had apparent head trauma. Authorities were working to determine if exercise weights were used in the killing.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

“I just heard the daughter screaming,” Iris Rosa, a neighbor in the Bronx borough apartment building, told the newspaper. “It was just ‘Ahhhhh!’ And then nothing.”

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a family member called 911 after discovering the bodies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report