The Pentagon on Saturday identified two U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan earlier this week.

U.S. Army Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay and Spc. Joseph P. Collette were killed during an operation on Friday, officials said.

Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colo., died in Kunduz “as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations as part of the Operation Freedom's Sentinel,” said Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman.

The soldier, a husband and father of four girls, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), according to the official.

Throughout his time in the military, Lindsay – who enlisted in the Army in 2004 – was deployed to Iraq, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, Bymer said.

"The 10th SFG (A) Family is deeply saddened at the loss of Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay," Col. Lawrence Ferguson, 10th SFG (A) commander, said. "Will was one of the best in our formation, with more than a decade of service in the Regiment at all levels of noncommissioned officer leadership. We will focus now on supporting his Family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice."

Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, according to the Pentagon.

Both service members were based at Fort Carson, Colo., officials said.

The fatalities bring the number of U.S. service members killed so far this year in Afghanistan to four, according to The Associated Press.

