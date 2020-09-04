Pentagon orders end to Stars and Stripes publication, lawmakers urge Defense Secretary to reconsider

The Pentagon has ordered the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, to cease publication this month, but President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he will not allow it.

Trump responded to reports about stopping publication and dissolving the organization.

"The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch," he stated in his tweet Friday afternoon. "It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!"

The decision follows a report in The Atlantic that accused Trump of insulting fallen soldiers from World War I. The president strongly denied the accusation, calling it a "disgrace."

Members of Congress also objected to defunding Stars and Stripes, appealing to Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reinstate the money. A bipartisan letter signed by 15 senators reminded Esper that the department is legally prohibited from canceling a budget program while a temporary resolution to fund the federal government is in effect.

Esper’s office released a statement, saying the decision was “a result of the Defense-wide Review as outlined in the President’s Budget Request (PBR) for Fiscal Year 2021.” The statement outlined the timeline for wrapping up publication, with the last issue on Sept. 30. The organization would be dissolved by the end of January.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., separately wrote to Esper, urging him to maintain funding for the paper, describing it as a “hometown paper” for members of the armed forces.

“As you may know, there is strong support for the Stars and Stripes in Congress,” the letter said. “In fact, the House Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which passed the House of Representatives on July 31, 2020, included additional funding for the publication, and both house of Congress have resolutions supporting the mission of the Stars and Stripes.”

The Senate has not yet finalized a defense funding bill.

“I urge you not to take actions that would deprive individuals of this publication until Congress has appropriately completed the appropriations process," the letter said.

The first edition of Stars and Stripes was published during the Civil War, but regular publication starting during World War I and it became a staple for active and former members of the armed forces.

The Stripes ombudsman, Ernie Gates, told the Associated Press on Friday that shutting the paper down “would be fatal interference and permanent censorship of a unique First Amendment organization that has served U.S. troops reliably for generations.”

The Associated Press and Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, Ben Evansky and Eric Shawn contributed to this report.