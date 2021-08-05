Pennsylvania woman killed by dogs she was taking care of for roommate, police say

A Pennsylvania woman has died after being mauled by three pit bulls she was taking care of for her roommate, police say.

Rhoda Wagner, 60, was found lying in the yard of a home in Miller Township outside of State College on July 28 after investigators received a call from a passerby, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement obtained by WGAL . The dogs reportedly were running loose in the property.

"When emergency medical personnel and state troopers arrived on scene, it was apparent that the woman was deceased," the statement said. "The three dogs, all pit bull terriers, were subsequently captured and secured with the assistance of the Perry County Animal Response Team."

Investigators believe Wagner – who at the time was watching the dogs for her roommate by herself – was attacked by them for an unknown reason, police added.

The dogs later were euthanized at the consent of the owner, according to WGAL.