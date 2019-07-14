Pennsylvania woman charged with DUI bites officer during arrest, prosecutors say

New Jersey prosecutors said a Pennsylvania woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly took off from police on Saturday, attacked multiple officers and even bit one in the leg as she was arrested.

A New Jersey State Park police officer said he'd tried to stop Jessica Hayes, 30, when she was leaving Island Beach State Park because she was going over 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The officer said Hayes “ignored commands to pull over and continued out of Island Beach State Park at a high rate of speed,” according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said she continued to drive “reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic.” The officer decided to stop pursuing her “due to the substantial risk of injury to the public.”

Later, Seaside Park Police were called to a bank over a woman, later identified as Hayes, who was acting suspiciously. The New Jersey State Park police officer arrived at the bank and had informed responding officers that he'd tried to pull her over earlier Saturday.

Hayes, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, a half hour from Philadelphia, allegedly “displayed signs of intoxication” when she was questioned at the bank, and officers conducted field sobriety tests.

However, once police tried to arrest her, she allegedly attacked two Seaside Park officers, causing minor injuries, and bit a New Jersey State Park police sergeant on his leg.

Prosecutors said it seemed the injured officers “will all be OK.”

“We are lucky no one else was injured by her reckless behavior on a very busy Saturday at the Jersey Shore,” Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

It wasn't clear whether Hayes had an attorney; a message left for her Saturday by The Associated Press wasn't immediately returned.

Hayes was being evaluated at a local hospital and will be transported to the Ocean County Jail once she is medically cleared, according to prosecutors.

Hayes also was charged with eluding, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of law, and several motor vehicle violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.