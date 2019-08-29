Pennsylvania woman, 19, wanted in stabbings of 2 sisters turns herself in, faces murder charge: police

The Pennsylvania woman accused of stabbing two sisters, killing one and critically wounding the other, turned herself in and has been charged with murder, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.

The department told Fox News that Tiana Thomas, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Aug. 19 attack, surrendered herself to Philadelphia homicide detectives Friday evening.

Investigators said Thomas stabbed 23-year old Shawntae Garrison multiple times in the chest, back and legs during a clash investigators believe started as a neighborhood dispute.

Garrison was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

Thomas also allegedly stabbed Garrison’s 28-year-old sister, who police said “sustained lacerations to her lip, forehead and wrist.”

The sister, whom police did not name, was transported to the same hospital and was listed in critical condition. Her current condition was not immediately known.

Investigators said video showed as many as seven other women with Thomas at the time of the stabbings, taking part in the attacks, Fox 29 reported.

Thomas lived across from the sisters in the Brewerytown neighborhood of West Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

Thomas also has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

