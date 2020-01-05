Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the western part of the state, according to officials.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the highway's westbound lanes in Mount Pleasant Township, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed fatalities on Twitter, saying a "prolonged closure" of the turnpike is likely. DeFebo told The Associated Press that the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed five fatalities and said at least 60 people were hospitalized with injuries.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher told KDKA-TV the accident involved one tour bus, multiple semi-trucks and an unknown number of passenger vehicles.

Images from the scene showed mangled wreckage on the highway.

The turnpike spokesperson told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review the tour bus flipped on its side during the crash.

The crash caused all lanes to be closed in both directions on the highway between the Breezewood and New Stanton exits, roughly an 86-mile stretch of roadway.

Motorists traveling east are being urged to use Route 119 south US 40 east to Interstate 68 east (at Cumberland, Maryland) to Interstate 70 west and re-enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange exit 161.

Westbound motorists are urged to use Route 30 west to Interstate 99 north to US Route 22 west to Route 66 south and re-enter the turnpike at exit 75 in at the New Stanton exit.

It was not clear if the weather was a factor in the crash. The National Weather Service forecast for Westmoreland County early Sunday listed light unknown precipitation and an air temperature just below freezing.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is sending investigators to the crash scene, WPXI reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.