Pennsylvania teen killed while watching sunset possibly shot by hunter, officials say

A teen has died in Pennsylvania after being struck in the neck by a bullet that may have come from the gun of a hunter, according to reports.

Jason Kutt, 18, of Sellersville, was shot Saturday on a visit to Nockamixon State Park with his girlfriend to watch the sunset. He died Monday and his family has donated his organs. The park is open to hunters.

“I believe this was either just a tragic accident or it could be a hunter who wasn’t potentially hunting the way they were supposed to,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told a news conference Monday.

Weintraub said Kutt’s girlfriend heard a shot and saw him fall backward.

When she looked up she saw a man in hunting clothing looking in their direction from a distance of about 550 feet away, the DA said.

Police who searched the area didn’t find anyone fitting that description.

"We want to get to the bottom of this," Weintraub said. "We don't have any suspects. We don't even know if a crime has been committed yet. But we need to understand how Jason Kutt died and we need your help to do that."

Kutt’s death has devastated his family.

"Jason was 18 years old and a 2020 Pennridge graduate,” his family said Monday, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia. “He loved playing his guitars, video games and taking walks in nature to take amazing pictures and spending time with his girlfriend.”

“Please remember to hug your loved ones because tomorrow is never promised."