Pennsylvania teen shot to death while trying to outrun sex offender who was trying to kidnap him: police

A Pennsylvania teenager was shot and killed Saturday while attempting to outrun a registered sex offender, according to police.

The suspect, 45-year-old Orlando P. Duarte, is facing charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The shooting unfolded just before noon near 18th street and Forster streets, in Harrisburg, police said. Officers were dispatched to the area for a shot fired report.

Upon arriving, officers located a suspect who was fleeing the area on foot. The officers pursued the suspect and arrested him.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Kayan King, was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspect was armed with a handgun while chasing the teen victim. Witnesses said that the suspect had fired multiple shots at Kayan King.

Another witness who called 911, Tracy Burton, told PennLive.com she saw the boy running naked as Duarte was chasing him. She said she and other neighbors could hear the boy yelling “help me” before shots were fired.

Criminal records cited by Harrisburg’s WHTM-TV show that Duarte served time for raping a child in 2010 and is listed as a lifetime sex offender.

Duarte is being held in Dauphin County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for late September.

King’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.