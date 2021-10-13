Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Pennsylvania teacher allegedly threatened to shoot school officials for removing plastic COVID barrier

Chad Gerrick is on leave from York school, according to reports

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Pennsylvania elementary school teacher has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot district officials because janitors removed a plastic barrier he set up in his classroom to protect against the spread of COVID-19, reports say. 

Chad Gerrick, an educator at Sinking Springs Elementary School in York, is now charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, according to Fox43

Last Friday, a cafeteria worker said she heard Gerrick threaten to "shoot all them f-----s" at the district’s administrative offices, the station reported, citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Northern York County Regional Police. 

Chad Gerrick is a teacher at   Sinking Springs Elementary School in York, Pa.

Chad Gerrick is a teacher at   Sinking Springs Elementary School in York, Pa. ( Northern York Regional Police)

FOOD SUPPLY ISSUES FORCE ALABAMA SCHOOLS TO ASK PARENTS TO PREPARE BREAKFAST, BRACE FOR REMOTE LEARNING 

Gerrick also said if he contracted coronavirus, he would "come to school and spread COVID to everyone I can," the police document reportedly added. 

Police told Fox43 that the 50-year-old teacher was upset following a conversation he had with administrators over the removal of the plastic barrier he erected in his classroom. 

Gerrick was suspended by the school pending an investigation and detectives who searched his Manchester Township home seized two long guns and a handgun, Fox43 also reported, citing police. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, the Central York School District says Gerrick’s school will operate remote-only through Friday because of new coronavirus cases. 

"Over the holiday weekend, the District continued to receive notification of several new positive cases of COVID-19," it said in a message posted on its website. "In the past 14 days, a total of 19 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Sinking Springs Elementary." 

Your Money