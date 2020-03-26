Pennsylvania senior living facility residents social distance for coronavirus, sing 'God Bless America' from balconies

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

They may be doing their best to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but this group of residents at a senior living facility in Pennsylvania wasn't going to let it put a damper on their patriotism.

Over the weekend, residents at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, stepped out on their balconies to sing a rendition of "God Bless America."

"Willow Valley Communities residents came outside and sang from their balconies in a sprirt of togetherness and community this past weekend," the facility said on Twitter.

In the video released by the facility, residents can be seen going out on their balconies in a courtyard area of the facility to belt out the famous Irving Berlin song

Besides singing, residents also waved flags as they joined their neighbors in waving American flags for each to see.

Their rendition of the classic American tune echoed around the facility.

Staff at Willow Valley Communities told ABC27 a resident coordinated the social-distance singing.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania reported 1,284 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.