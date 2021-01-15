Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
Good News
Published

Pennsylvania restaurant owner 'totally shocked' by Barstool Fund help

'It means the world. We are so, so blessed,' the owner said

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania restaurant owner 'totally shocked' by Barstool Fund helpVideo

Pennsylvania restaurant owner 'totally shocked' by Barstool Fund help

Jamie Weber, owner of Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, explains what the fund means to her and her business amid COVID-19.

A Pennsylvania restaurant owner was left speechless when she found out the viral fundraiser Barstool Fund was helping them stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic hardship.

Over 30% of businesses in the Keystone State have closed over the lockdowns and regulations, The Washington Examiner reports. 

DAVE PORTNOY'S 'BARSTOOL FUND' HITS $20M, HELPING OVER 90 SMALL BUSINESSES DURING PANDEMIC

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, called Jaime Weber a week after her kids submitted a video on Christmas day.

"I was totally shocked," Weber, owner of Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken, she told "Fox & Friends."

Barstool Fund helps Pa. restaurant stay afloatVideo

"I wish I could give Dave the biggest hug ever and everyone else that keeps donating," she added. "It's huge. A bunch of restaurants near us have just gotten some of the money too, which we're so happy for them!"

CALIFORNIA GIRL RAISES $32G FOR HOMELESS MAN WHO FOUND, RETURNED HER GRANDMOTHER’S WALLET

The fund, created by Portnoy, has been helping mom and pop shops struggling from financial hardship due to government mandates.

Barstool fund helps New Jersey beer and soda outletVideo

Weber said there are no words to describe how much the money meant to her company as they were able to rehire some employees.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"It means the world," she said. "We are so, so blessed."

Portnoy started out the Barstool Fund with $500,000 and has now raised $23 million to help struggling small businesses survive across the county. 

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can connect with him here

Your Money