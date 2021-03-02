Pennsylvania ranks first in Capitol riot-related arrests: report

Pennsylvania, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were drafted, has so far seen the most arrests related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection compared to any other state in the nation, according to a new analysis by Philadelphia Magazine.

The Justice Department so far has charged at least 26 Pennsylvanians in connection to the Jan. 6 event in Washington, D.C., that temporarily interrupted Congress’ certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory, the magazine reported after reviewing court documents, news reports and data.

That’s just under a tenth of the more than 300 individuals acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said Friday have been charged in connection to the riot. More than 280 have been arrested so far, he said, as the FBI continues to search through tens of thousands of digital media tips it’s received since that day.

CAPITOL RIOT HEARING: FBI DIRECTOR WRAY SAYS NO EVIDENCE ANTIFA, 'FAKE TRUMP SUPPORTERS' INVOLVED

In his first public testimony since the riot, FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that it’s clear a large and growing number of those arrested so far could be categorized as militia violent extremists or racially motivated extremists, naming both the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys groups. He also testified that no evidence found by the bureau so far has indicated that members of Antifa or "fake Trump supporters" infiltrated groups storming the building that day.

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee last week that while some Jan. 6 rioters were "organized," but crowds included a "large number of everyday Americans who took on mob mentality because they were angry and desperate."

According the analysis by Philadelphia Magazine, Pennsylvania is followed by Texas and Florida who tied for second in Capitol-related arrests. New York ranked third, California and Virginia tied for fourth, Ohio fifth, Kentucky sixth and Maryland and New Jersey tied for seventh.

As recently as Monday, a married couple and their neighbor all from Mifflin County in Pennsylvania were charged in connection to the Capitol riot. Christy Clark, Matthew Clark, and Paul Spigelmyer, all of Lewistown, are charged with illegally entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct, Fox 43 reported, citing court documents filed by an FBI investigator.

The complaint included photos Christy Clark shared to social media from both inside the Capitol and outside on the National Mall earlier in the day. Surveillance video allegedly captured the trio standing together amongst a crowd inside the Capitol building.