Gale-force winds, possible tornado damage homes in Pennsylvania county

A possible tornado damaged homes in Montgomery County, Pa., on Monday as severe storms packing gale-force winds and heavy rains swept across the Delaware Valley region, authorities said.

Tornado watches and flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia for much of Monday. Forecasters also warned that scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph were possible, along with isolated hail up to the size of small marbles.

TORNADO HITS FLORIDA COUNTY, DOWNING TREES AND POWER LINES

Several commercial buildings and at least 16 homes were damaged in Montgomeryville, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, fire officials told FOX29 Philadelphia. Gas and electricity were cut off to several properties needing repairs.

Captain Frank Colelli of the Montgomeryville Fire Department told WPVI-TV that one residence had its “roof completely missing.” No injuries were reported.

A team from the National Weather Service will be sent to Montgomeryville on Tuesday to determine whether a tornado touched down during the storm, according to local reports.

Meanwhile, about 55 miles west of Montgomeryville, Honey Brook firefighters reported two water rescues throughout the day after heavy rainfall flooded local roads.

Following the severe storm, the NWS forecast the region will see mostly cloudy skies with wind gusts up to 30 mph on Tuesday. Rain and snow showers could develop across the Poconos later in the day with a light coating of snow possible in the evening.

Snowfall has already been reported in western Pennsylvania.

NWS Pittsburgh reported 1.7 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. The agency forecast the heaviest snow would fall during the morning hours before tapering off later in the day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.