Pennsylvania police responding to reports of 'shots fired' at Target store

Pennsylvania police are responding to a reported shooting at a Target store in Lower Nazareth Township.

Police confirmed to Fox News that they received a call of "shots fired" and that police officers are on scene.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck told The Morning Call that people were taken to the hospital but he did not elaborate on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

No further details were released, and the situation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.