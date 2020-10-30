National Guard arrives in Philadelphia after nights of unrest following Walter Wallace Jr.'s death

Additional Pennsylvania National Guard arrived in Philadelphia on Friday to bolster protections after days of rioting following the police-involved shooting of a Black man.

As Guardsmen arrived and organized themselves, at least one passerby kept shouting, “You are three days too late, where were you three days ago?!”

Walter Wallace Jr. was shot Monday by two officers responding to a domestic call about someone with a weapon. Authorities said Wallace was armed with a knife and charged at the officers when he was shot.

Hundreds took to the streets in protests that quickly turned violent.

Looting and rioting became more prevalent on the second night, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf to authorize the deployment of National Guard troops as police struggled to contain the protests and riots that broke out across the city.

Initial troops arrived on Wednesday, but additional troops have arrived as Center City becomes more heavily guarded, FOX 29 reported.

About 30 police officers have been injured, with one officer “intentionally run over” by a pickup truck while others were pelted with objects.

Armor-clad State Troopers and police gathered at the Municipal Services Building to be dispatched across the city.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.