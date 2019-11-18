Pennsylvania mother charged with killing quadriplegic daughter: reports

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested and accused of murdering her 32-year-old quadriplegic daughter, according to reports.

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, has been charged with third-degree murder, false reporting and drug delivery resulting in death, according to WPVI-TV.

In December 2018, police were called to a home in Philadelphia, and 32-year-old Yulia Nezhikhovskaya was declared dead at the scene, Fox 29 reported, citing police.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

The ME did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information on the cause of death. However, WPVI-TV reported it was found to be drug intoxication and a homicide. The outlet said that according to sources, Yelena gave her daughter a lethal dose of medication and alcohol.

