Pennsylvania mom charged in 15-year-old son’s overdose death

A Pennsylvania mother shared drugs with her 15-year-old son and left him to die from an overdose, police said.

Jennifer Pugliese, 49, was charged Wednesday with homicide and child endangerment nearly 11 months after her son was found dead in her Swatara Township apartment last July, PennLive.com reports.

The teen, Dean Pugliese, died from heroin toxicity and kratom toxicity, a detective wrote in an arrest report.

Kratom, a plant that grows naturally in parts of Southeast Asia, affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Investigators found heroin in an eyeglass case beneath the teen’s body when they responded to his mother’s apartment on July 3. The woman then gave “inconsistent” statements to detectives, police said.

Pugliese admitted to investigators she took her son with her to a store two days earlier to buy kratom, which she purchased to share with him, police said.

