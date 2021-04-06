Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Pennsylvania missing pregnant woman found dead in Southwest Philadelphia

Dianna Brice was last seen leaving a Lansdowne laundromat with her boyfriend, Justin Smith

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A missing, pregnant Pennsylvania mom has been found dead in South Philadelphia, according to police, who were seeking her boyfriend, also missing, as a person of interest.

Dianna Brice, 21, was last seen leaving a Lansdowne laundromat with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Justin Smith, around 1 p.m. on March 30, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

She was more than four months pregnant and had a 4-year-old at home, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Dianna Brice, 21, and Justin Smith, 23, were last seen together leaving a Lansdowne laundromat on March 30

Dianna Brice, 21, and Justin Smith, 23, were last seen together leaving a Lansdowne laundromat on March 30 (Upper Darby Police)

Upper Darby Police said they found her remains on a wooded lot near the intersection of 58th and Eastwick Streets early Tuesday. They found Smith’s car about a mile away last week, abandoned and on fire near 59th and Florence.

CALIFORNIA MISSING WOMAN'S HUSBAND PLANNED MURDER-FOR-HIRE SCHEME TARGETING ALLEGED BOYFRIEND: WITNESS

"This is the same vehicle that both Brice and Smith were last seen in," police said in a statement. "It has been determined that there was no operator or passenger with the vehicle."

Brice’s mother reached out to Smith after she couldn’t get in touch with her daughter last Tuesday, according to the FOX 29 report. He allegedly told her the couple had an argument, and she got out of his car in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith has not been seen since then either, and has been named a person of interest, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police found his keys and wallet near the burning car just hours after Brice’s disappearance.

Smith’s father told the paper he did not know where his son was.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7677.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money