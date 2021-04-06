Pennsylvania missing pregnant woman found dead in Southwest Philadelphia

A missing, pregnant Pennsylvania mom has been found dead in South Philadelphia, according to police, who were seeking her boyfriend, also missing, as a person of interest.

Dianna Brice, 21, was last seen leaving a Lansdowne laundromat with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Justin Smith, around 1 p.m. on March 30, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

She was more than four months pregnant and had a 4-year-old at home, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Upper Darby Police said they found her remains on a wooded lot near the intersection of 58th and Eastwick Streets early Tuesday. They found Smith’s car about a mile away last week, abandoned and on fire near 59th and Florence.

CALIFORNIA MISSING WOMAN'S HUSBAND PLANNED MURDER-FOR-HIRE SCHEME TARGETING ALLEGED BOYFRIEND: WITNESS

"This is the same vehicle that both Brice and Smith were last seen in," police said in a statement. "It has been determined that there was no operator or passenger with the vehicle."

Brice’s mother reached out to Smith after she couldn’t get in touch with her daughter last Tuesday, according to the FOX 29 report. He allegedly told her the couple had an argument, and she got out of his car in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith has not been seen since then either, and has been named a person of interest, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police found his keys and wallet near the burning car just hours after Brice’s disappearance.

Smith’s father told the paper he did not know where his son was.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7677.