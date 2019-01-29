Pennsylvania man handcuffed wife in car because he feared she was cheating, cops say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly "handcuffed" his wife to his vehicle, numerous times, to prevent her from cheating on him.

John VanHorn, 49, of Albrightsville, was charged with false imprisonment after someone called 911 on Wednesday, the Bethlehem Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Responding officers discovered a middle-aged woman with a "metal device locked to her ankle that was secured to the underside of the front passenger seat."

The woman told police that her husband shackled her to the vehicle "to keep her there." VanHorn, according to authorities, allegedly locked the woman up because he was concerned she was cheating on him.

Soon after the woman was found, VanHorn was located driving a borrowed vehicle nearby. Police said he was in possession of the key to his wife's shackles and also had "two realistic looking BB guns."

The woman was removed from the shackles and released to family members. Investigators said the woman had been shackled in VanHorn's vehicle "numerous" times throughout the past six months.

VanHorn was taken into custody and imprisoned in lieu of $50,000 bail, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.