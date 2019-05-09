Pennsylvania man convicted in 2018 death of former Playboy model: report

A jury reportedly found a Pennsylvania man guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday in the 2018 death of a former Playboy model.

Jonathan Wesley Harris, 31, was convicted of killing Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, in August, the New York Post said. Harris had reportedly entered a not guilty plea.

During the trial, county Detective Todd Richard testified that Harris allegedly admitted to the crime, The Mercury reported.

Harris allegedly claimed to law enforcement that the pair engaged in intercourse, following which tensions flared between them over payment for cocaine. Their dispute became physical and at one point, Harris allegedly “began choking her,” The Mercury reported.

“I never meant for this girl to die. When I left the apartment she was not dead. I would do anything to take this back,” Harris allegedly told authorities.