Pennsylvania man attacked cashier because he didn’t like how groceries were bagged, police say

A Pennsylvania man upset a grocery store cashier’s bagging technique smashed his bag of chips is now facing assault charges, officials said.

According to police in Fairview Township, 55-year-old Bradley Bower was at a Giant Food Store waiting to pay for his groceries when he became upset because an unnamed cashier put canned goods in the same bag as the chips Bower and his wife had purchased. Putting the canned goods on top effectively smashed the crunchy snack, FOX43 reported.

Bower reportedly asked the cashier to stop bagging his groceries that way and then, on his way out of the store, Bower allegedly told the cashier: “Do you have a problem with me? Because I have a problem with you.”

The cashier told police he thought Bower was joking and replied: “Do you?”

At that point, Bower allegedly attacked the cashier, grabbing him by the neck before Bower was shoved away and employees were able to step in and separate the two.

Police said the incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance system and a review of the footage supported the cashier’s claim.

The cashier suffered bruising to his neck, police said.

Bower, charged via summons, faces one count of simple assault in the incident.