Pennsylvania man arrested in deadly road rage stabbing

Two drivers in Pennsylvania engaged in a road rage confrontation on Monday that left one man stabbed to death and another in police custody, authorities said.

Both men were driving south on Route 61 in Schuylkill County around 2 p.m. when the conflict began, Pennsylvania State Police said.

MAN KILLED IN GEORGIA AFTER LUNGING AT OFFICERS WITH KNIFE: POLICE

"Both the victim and actor exited their vehicles where they engaged in a physical confrontation," Pennsylvania State Police trooper David Beohm told reporters at a news conference Monday night. "The actor produced a knife and then proceeded to stab the victim multiple times during the altercation."

Police responded and found 38-year-old George Marcincin with multiple stab wounds. Marcincin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, officers located the suspect in a silver Honda Accord that matched a description from witnesses, PennLive.com reported. The man was pulled over and taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Tamiir Ion Whitted, the outlet reported. Whitted was facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, third-degree murder and aggravated assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Whitted was being moved Monday night, he told reporters outside the state police barracks that the victim "should have thought about his family before he started trouble with somebody who don't have children and a wife or anything."

WFMZ-TV reporter Brian Sheehan asked, "And it was worth stabbing him several times, killing him?"

He responded: "To defend myself against an older gentleman, I feel like it was the only option because the first option I took was to talk to him verbally and he didn't wanna talk."

Whitted was being held at the Schuylkill County Prison without bail.