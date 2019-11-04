Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with 5 cold case murders: reports

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man over the weekend in connection with five cold case murders, according to reports.

Michael Blackston, 29, was arrested on Saturday in connection with five murders in Philadelphia dating back more than 8 years, FOX 29 reported, adding that all the alleged killings took place between 2011 and 2017.

Blackston, of Philadelphia, is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Saleem Garland inside a car in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia in June 2011, the television station reported. Days later, Blackston allegedlly shot and killed 22-year-old Gary Wilson in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, according to the news outlet.

Weeks later, in July 2011, Blackston reportedly shot 22-year-old Kristin Freemon several times in East Germantown. Freemon died the next day.

In September 2017, Blackston allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Branden Vincent in East Germantown, the station reported, adding that one week later he also allegedly killed 20-year-old Michael Cousette in North Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but told Fox 29, “My office has filed homicide and other charges against Michael Blackston for his role in the murders of five individuals from 2011 through 2017.”

Blackston has remained jailed without bail since he was arrested in September 2018 for a December 2011 murder, WCAU-TV reported, citing police.

He was reportedly arrested at Philadelphia police headquarters Saturday night and charged with five counts of murder, along with gun violations and other crimes.

Blackston’s attorney in the December 2011 murder case did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but told the station on Monday that he became aware of the five new murder counts that afternoon.

Blackston’s trial for the December 2011 murder is scheduled to begin next year, according to the news outlet.

Investigators did not provide further details about the murders or how they were able to connect Blackston to the five other killings, according to local reports.