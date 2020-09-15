Lancaster man arrested for allegedly pointing laser into police station

A man was arrested in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening for allegedly shining a green laser into a Lancaster police station.

The suspect, identified as Pedro Junior Velazquez, 26, was found outside of the building, according to WHTM-TV in Lancaster.

He resisted arrest and had to be restrained to be taken into custody, police said. Velazquez also allegedly shined a laser into the department building early Monday during a night of protests. At least a dozen others were arrested after a deadly police-involved shooting.

LANCASTER PROTESTERS HELD ON WHOPPING $1 MILLION BAIL EACH AFTER ALLEGED RIOTS

He was charged on multiple counts, including 6 counts of aggravated assault, one count of riot and two counts of possessing instruments of crime.

The arrest led to a small group of people outside of the department, with at least one person calling for the suspect to be let go and was reportedly trying to stop the arrest. The officer shoved him to the ground after several warnings, reports said. No other arrests were made and the crowd soon dispersed, according to WHTM.

Laser pointers have become a regular tactic used by anti-police protesters while squaring off with law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are often used as a distraction or to make it more difficult for the officer to see and while eye injuries from lasers are infrequent, they do happen.