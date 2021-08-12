Pennsylvania man arrested after police find family member's head in a freezer

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with homicide Wednesday after police found a human head in the freezer of his home.

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering or fabricating evidence in addition to criminal homicide.

Officers were called to the home in Lancaster, about one hour west of Philadelphia, by a concerned family member on Wednesday morning.

Once police arrived, the family member said she was just inside the home and saw a human head in the freezer. An officer then made contact with Meshey, who "took the officer to the kitchen, where he proceeded to remove what appeared to be a human head from the freezer to show the officer."

Police said that Meshey admitted to dismembering a body at the home when they interviewed him.

"Meshey said he found what he described as a 'cadaver doll' in his father's bedroom, which looked and sounded like his father," the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in a statement. "Meshey admitted to stabbing the 'cadaver doll' for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body."

Meshey Jr. then used a handsaw to dismember the body, placing the severed limbs and torso in garbage bags, WGAL reports, citing court documents.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Donald Meshey on Thursday, according to the local news outlet.