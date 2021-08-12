Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man arrested after police find family member's head in a freezer

Police say Donald Meshey Jr. admitted to stabbing and dismembering what he called a 'cadaver doll'

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with homicide Wednesday after police found a human head in the freezer of his home. 

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering or fabricating evidence in addition to criminal homicide. 

Officers were called to the home in Lancaster, about one hour west of Philadelphia, by a concerned family member on Wednesday morning. 

DALLAS GRAND JURY INDICTS TEXAS MAN ON CAPITAL MURDER IN STABBING DEATH OF 4-YEAR-OLD BOY

Once police arrived, the family member said she was just inside the home and saw a human head in the freezer. An officer then made contact with Meshey, who "took the officer to the kitchen, where he proceeded to remove what appeared to be a human head from the freezer to show the officer."

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering or fabricating evidence after police found a human head in the freezer of his home. 

Donald Meshey Jr., 32, was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering or fabricating evidence after police found a human head in the freezer of his home.  (Lancaster City Bureau of Police )

Police said that Meshey admitted to dismembering a body at the home when they interviewed him. 

"Meshey said he found what he described as a 'cadaver doll' in his father's bedroom, which looked and sounded like his father," the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said in a statement. "Meshey admitted to stabbing the 'cadaver doll' for 2-3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body."

Meshey Jr. then used a handsaw to dismember the body, placing the severed limbs and torso in garbage bags, WGAL reports, citing court documents. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Donald Meshey on Thursday, according to the local news outlet. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money