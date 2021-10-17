Pennsylvania mall shut down after reports of a shooting

Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is closed for the day after a shooting reportedly took place there on Sunday afternoon.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police said that the mall is closed due to a "police incident" and there is "no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time."

A video posted to social media showed two men fighting before two gunshots went off.

It's unclear if there are any victims or the extent of their injuries.

Lancaster County 911 dispatch told FOX 43 that they received a call for a reported shooting at 2:25 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Park City Center's 154 stores are located in Lancaster, a south central Pennsylvania city with a population of about 60,000 people.

A notice on the mall's website said that it would be closed for the rest of Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.