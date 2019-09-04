3 accused of attacking Pennsylvania mall worker, stealing SUV, then crashing into bus

Police have arrested three people, saying they attacked a Pennsylvania mall employee on Tuesday, stole her SUV and led police on a chase that ended in a crash with a public bus.

Upper Merion Township Police said about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the mall employee was walking to her SUV in a lower level parking lot at the King of Prussia Mall when a 17-year-old man, accompanied by a 17-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, asked to borrow her phone.

The young man handed the worker’s phone to one of the other teens, then grabbed her from behind, “placing her in a chokehold,” police said. Police also said one of the girls punched the employee and threw her to the ground.

The three suspects then stole her SUV, police said.

Upper Merion Township police responded to the scene and started to help the worker, a news release from the police department said, adding that doctors treated the woman at a nearby hospital.

Police said other officers with the Upper Merion Township Police Department spotted the stolen SUV about 10 minutes away from the mall and “initiated a pursuit.”

Pennsylvania state troopers took over the pursuit, which continued into Philadelphia. The chase ended after the stolen SUV crashed into a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus, according to police.

Officers pulled the woman and girl from the SUV and the fire department removed the driver, police said. All three were hospitalized.

Seven people on the bus, including the driver, suffered minor injuries, Fox 29 reported.

The two 17-year-olds will be charged as adults, WPVI reported, adding that they both had to undergo surgery.