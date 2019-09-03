Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Body of kidnapped Pennsylvania girl, 2, is found in park, officials say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Amber alert issued for missing 2-year-old in PennsylvaniaVideo

Amber alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Pennsylvania

Police are searching for 2-year-old Nalani Johnson who has believed to have been abducted by Sharena Nancy.

A missing 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl -- she was allegedly kidnapped by her father's romantic partner -- has been found dead, officials said Tuesday.

The body of Nalani Johnson turned up at Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County, 37 miles east of Penn Hills, where investigators said she'd been kidnapped, Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said at a news conference.

Sharena Islam Nancy, 25, faced kidnapping and other felony charges. She was arrested Saturday, police said.

Authorities on Tuesday said the body of Nalani Johnson, 2, was found less than 40 miles from where she was allegedly kidnapped. 

Authorities on Tuesday said the body of Nalani Johnson, 2, was found less than 40 miles from where she was allegedly kidnapped. 

“We believe she is involved,” Dougherty said. “To what extent, that is still to be determined.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Dougherty said.

Investigators said Nancy was romantically involved with the child's father, Paul Johnson.

In an interview with police, Nancy said Johnson sold his daughter for $10,000, The Pocono Record reported.

Sharena Nancy was charged in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Nalano Johnson over the weekend. 

Sharena Nancy was charged in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Nalano Johnson over the weekend.  (Allegheny County Jail)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A criminal complaint said Nancy told interviewers that Johnson ordered her to drive the child to a woman who would take her.

Johnson denied the allegations.