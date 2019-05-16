Penn State frat brothers linked to pledge's death won't serve jail time, judge rules

A Pennsylvania judge has traded in jail time for a more lenient sentence for three former Penn State fraternity brothers who pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2017 hazing death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza.

Luke Visser will now serve 45 days of house arrest after Centre County District Judge Brian K. Marshall resentenced him Wednesday, dismissing his original sentence of two to six months in jail.

Visser is now one of three former Beta Theta Pi members to have their original sentences, which included jail time, amended with no jail time.

TWO PENN STATE FRAT BROTHERS SENTENCED TO PRISON IN PLEDGE’S DEATH

Marshall previously modified the sentences of 21-year-old Michael Bonatucci and 20-year-old Joshua Kurczewski, PennLive.com reported.

Bonatucci was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration and two years' probation but will now serve 30 days of house arrest. Kurczewski was also given 90 days of house arrest as opposed to six months in jail.

All three of the students' jail sentences were set to begin this month.

Piazza, a pledge at the time, died Feb. 4, 2017, after suffering injuries following a night of heaving drinking and hazing.

The fraternity house's video security system recorded the 19-year-old stumbling to a couch on the first floor before falling down the steps. He was carried back upstairs, and spent the night in evident pain, most of it on the couch, as fraternity brothers took ineffective and even harmful steps to address his condition.

After he was found unconscious in the basement the next morning, it took his friends about 40 minutes to summon an ambulance, and he later died at a hospital.

Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges. Most pleaded guilty to hazing- and alcohol-related counts and received probation and community service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.