Pennsylvania man allegedly stabbed 8-year-old to death, police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed an 8-year-old boy to death, officials said.

Keith Burley, 43, was involved with a domestic incident in Union Township around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities said Burley assaulted a 36-year-old woman and later drove away in her vehicle — along with her two children, ages 7 and 8.

Burley allegedly stabbed the 8-year-old, who was found dead in a home elsewhere, WTAE reported. The 7-year-old reportedly fled to a neighbor's house.

The man — who was reportedly on parole for homicide — was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Youngstown, Ohio.