Pennsylvania bus crash injures dozens of passengers

A bus crashed coming off an exit ramp on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon, injuring dozens of passengers on board.

The bus was barreling southbound on Interstate 81 when it crashed at the end of Exit 112 in Frailey Township around 3 p.m., David Beohm, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Police, told Fox News.

State police said the bus driver lost control and the bus struck a center guide rail then an embankment and traveled approximately 150 feet into a wooded area before coming to a stop.

Beohm said there were at least 25 passengers injured – and five of them suffered critical injuries. The passengers have been transported to local hospitals. Local fire and EMS agencies were on scene to assist.

MILITARY PLANE CRASHES INTO TEXAS NEIGHBORHOOD, EJECTING CREW AND DAMAGING MULTIPLE HOMES

Interstate 81 remained open, but the exit was closed down while authorities responded to the scene, PennDOT said.

A photo taken by a freelance photographer shows the bus appearing to have gone off the rails and nestled in a wooded area, WFMZ reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear where the bus was headed. An investigation remains ongoing.