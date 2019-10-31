Police investigate new sex abuse claim against Jerry Sandusky

Disgraced former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is facing new allegations of sexual abuse, according to officials.

An unidentified person reported to university police Tuesday that Sandusky sexually assaulted them between June 2000 and September 2010, spokesman Wyatt DuBois told the Centre Daily Times.

“This incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky,” DuBois said. “An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment.”

Sandusky, 75, was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. However, a state appeals court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied in the case. Sandusky will be resentenced on Nov. 8 in Centre County court in Bellefonte.

Last week, Sandusky appealed to a federal court to either grant him a new trial or release him from prison. His claims of a tainted trial in 2012 include a prosecutor's reference to jurors that Sandusky didn't testify, that his former lawyers didn't have enough time to prepare, and that the legal team made several mistakes.

Sandusky's defense lawyer Al Lindsay told the Centre Daily Times on Thursday that he hadn't spoken with his client about the new "vague" allegation yet.

Penn State has paid more than $100 million to settle claims from about three dozen people who alleged Sandusky abused them. The scandal also prompted Penn State to change a litany of its policies and procedures and resulted in changes to state laws to protect abused children.

Sandusky had served as a defensive coordinator for more than two decades under legendary Nittany Lions head coach Joe Paterno before retiring following the 1999 season. Paterno was fired days after Sandusky's arrest in November 2011 and died of lung cancer the following January.

An investigation led by former FBI director Louis Freeh found that Paterno and other university officials "repeatedly concealed critical facts relating to Sandusky's child abuse from authorities, the University's Board of Trustees, the Penn State community, and the public at large." However, exactly what Paterno knew about his longtime assistant's behavior remains a subject of controversy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.