Pence to visit Nebraska to survey flood damage, Sanders announces

After a week of historic flooding featuring record-high river levels that killed at least three people in the Midwest, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Nebraska Tuesday at the president's request, press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday.

Pence will be joined by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

NEBRASKA FARMER WHO DIED TRYING TO RESCUE A STRANGER FROM FLOODWATERS IS HAILED AS A HERO

“Thank you to First Responders and many volunteers helping those affected!” Sanders added in a tweet announcing Pence's visit.

The Sarpy County Nebraska Sheriff's office said at least 500 homes have been destroyed in the floods so far, leaving hundreds of people displaced, The Weather Channel reported Sunday.

One of the two people killed was a 50-year-old Nebraska farmer who was trying to save a stranger trapped in flood waters. James Wilke, 50, drove his tractor onto a bridge in an attempt to save a stranded driver, but the bridge collapsed.

Eighty-year-old Betty Hamernik and a 55-year-old man have also been killed in the flooding, The Weather Channel reported. Two other men remain missing.

President Trump tweeted about the flooding last week.

“Just spoke w/ @GovRicketts,” he wrote. “The people of Nebraska & across the Midwest, especially the Farmers & Ranchers, are feeling the impacts from severe weather. The first responders & emergency response teams have done a great job dealing w/ record flooding, high winds, & road closures.”

The flooding has also displaced residents in nearby Iowa and Missouri.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To help, donations can be made to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.