Pelosi claim of hair salon ‘setup’ is 'absolutely false,' business owner says

The owner of a coronavirus-shuttered San Francisco hair salon visited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week denied as "absolutely false" the Democrat's claim that she had been the victim of a “setup.”

Speaking Wednesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” ESalonSF owner Erica Kious said Pelosi was serviced by an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon. Kious said she decided to share the now-viral security camera footage when she saw Pelosi indoors without a mask in what she called a "hurtful" display of hypocrisy amid the deadly pandemic.



Pelosi addressed the backlash earlier in the day, claiming she frequented the salon “over the years many times," and demanding an apology from the owner "for setting me up.”

"There was no way I could've set that up," Kious fired back. "I've had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn't go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false."

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and could reopen Tuesday but only for outdoor hairstyling services. Pelosi said it was her understanding coronavirus restrictions allowed for a one-on-one appointment indoors. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Cuomo blasts Trump remarks on big-city crime, claims president would need ‘army’ to safely walk NYC streets

It didn’t take long for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to respond to earlier remarks from President Trump, who threatened to pull federal funding from New York City – as well as Washington, D.C.; Seattle and Portland, Ore. -- as part of an effort to target “anarchist jurisdictions.”

“He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City,” Cuomo said. “Forget bodyguards, he'd better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York.

“He is persona non grata in New York City, and I think he knows that, and he'll never come back to New York, because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been,” Cuomo added.



Cuomo later clarified he was not threatening the president but rather expressing how disliked he believes Trump is by New Yorkers, according to Politico.

Trump has repeatedly gone after “Democrat cities,” blaming their leadership for the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted across the nation since a Black man named George Floyd died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.



“My administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump wrote in a memo Tuesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

US Marshals Service's 'Operation Safety Net' finds 25 missing children in Ohio in first two weeks

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday hailed the U.S. Marshals Service for its work in "Operation Safety Net," including the recovery of 25 missing children in his state in the first two weeks of activity.

“Over the weekend U.S. Marshals rescued dozens of missing children across Ohio, many of whom were being trafficked.” DeWine said during a news conference.

“Operation Safety Net" is being carried out in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies around northern Ohio.



The children were missing for various reasons and were recovered in multiple locations. Some could be vulnerable to abuse or neglect at home. About a quarter of them were believed to be victims of human trafficking or forced prostitution. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson points out if you type in Antifa.com in your browser, you’re taken to JoeBiden.com. Reuters, he says, points out that this is not likely something the Biden campaign set up, but the Biden campaign is surely benefiting from it.

