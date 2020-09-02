Pelosi caught getting hair done at coronavirus-shuttered SF salon

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Pelosi caught getting hair done at coronavirus-shuttered San Francisco salon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a coronavirus-shuttered San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the pandemic, Fox News had learned.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific time, the California powerhouse is seen walking through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.



Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were notified they could reopen Tuesday for outdoor hairstyling services only.



“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Incumbent Markey's primary win deals Kennedy clan first Massachusetts defeat

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, grandson of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, became the first member of his storied political family to lose a Massachusetts race Tuesday night when he conceded defeat in a Democratic primary to incumbent Sen. Edward Markey.

Kennedy, 39, was riding a wave of support from the Democratic Party’s progressive wing – including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.



Speaking to supporters, Kennedy said he conceded to Markey, 74, about two hours after polls closed in the Bay State – bringing an end to a primary battle that grabbed national attention as it turned increasingly bitter this summer.



"The senator is a good man," Kennedy said. "You have never heard me say otherwise."



Speaking an hour later in his hometown of Malden, Markey thanked Kennedy and also noted their race had "been fierce at times but fueled by a shared commitment to the people of this great Commonwealth.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Chicago restaurant fires server after police detective gets receipt saying, ‘Quit your job!’

A Chicago restaurant server, who reportedly wrote “Quit your job!” on a detective’s receipt Sunday, has been fired.

Local media outlet CWB Chicago said the detective threw away his food from the Happy Camper restaurant in the Wrigleyville neighborhood of Chicago fearing it had been tampered with after receiving the message on the check.

On Monday, Happy Camper posted a statement about the incident on its website and Facebook page, saying it had fired the employee.

“We sincerely and humbly apologize -- the action of one does not accurately reflect who we are as a company,” the post said. “We have zero tolerance for any behavior that doesn’t give our customers the full respect they deserve.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

