Pelosi calls members back to Capitol Hill amid mail-in ballot battle

Pelosi says she’s going to call House members back into session amid the battle over mail-in ballots

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested members could be brought back from August recess to address issues regarding the U.S. Postal Service, while urging Democrats to appear at their local post offices amid the battle to protect mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday said the post office has become “Election Central” thanks to the coronavirus pandemic even as President Trump and Republicans have warned for months that universal mail-in ballots would cause widespread voter fraud in the election.

“Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters,” Pelosi said.

Trump sends message to NYC's de Blasio after another bloody weekend in Big Apple

President Trump warned New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday night that the federal government would act if his office fails to get a grip on the ongoing increase of violent crime in the city.

“Law and Order,” Trump tweeted. “If @NYCMayor can’t do it, we will!”

Mark Levin says Sen. Kamala Harris is the 'most extreme' candidate for high office in US history

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is far from the moderate the mainstream media seeks to portray her as, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin warned Sunday.

Reflecting on Harris' record during the opening of his show, Levin asked viewers "to think as I go through this list that I made today, each and every one of these items, how radical it is and how wrenching it would be to our society."

"She is farther left than 97% of the Democrats in the United States Senate. She is left of avowed Marxist Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders. She's not moderate. She's not a pragmatist like The New York Times," he said.

Steve Hilton, the host of “The Next Revolution,” on Sunday warned about what a Joe Biden presidency would look like and pointed to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ political philosophy become the centerpiece of a Biden White House.

“Because Biden and [Sen. Kamala] Harris don’t really believe in anything, they just respond to the pressure. All of the pressure is going to be coming from Bernie and his crew,” Hilton said.

