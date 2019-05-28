Peacock wriggles free after getting stuck in pickup truck's grille: video

The driver of a vehicle that struck a peacock on Sunday says she was happy that the bird survived after being stuck in the truck's grille.

Maegen Quiett told Oregon's FOX 12 he hit the poor pavo cristatus while on her way to meet her daughter at a local convenience store.

“All the sudden this peacock comes right out in front of me,” she told FOX 12. “I was freaking out a little bit. It’s a peacock, they are beautiful birds and I just hit one with my truck.”

Quiett said she pulled over about 4 miles from the Barton store and asked a group of motorcyclists for help.

A video shows the peacock wriggling free while a deputy from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tried to calm the bird. Remarkably, the peacock walked away unharmed – only a few feathers lighter.

“Glad to say the #peacock walked away from this encounter and appeared uninjured,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Twitter message.

Sgt. Marcus Mendoza, an agency spokesman quoted by the Oregonian, said the deputy who was calming the bird will follow up with a nearby property which has peacocks.