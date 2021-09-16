Pat's Steakhouse violence: Another man killed outside the famed Philly restaurant in suspected sports brawl

A group of people believed to be soccer fans allegedly beat a man to death outside of Philadelphia cheesesteak staple, Pat’s King of Steaks.

"Sometimes when alcohol is involved there are fights ... Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quiet, safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, once in a while you get a fight that escalates into violence," Chief Inspector Scott Small said of the death, according to ABC 6 .

The incident unfolded at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday in South Philadelphia, when an argument escalated to a fight, according to police. A group of 10 reported soccer fans wearing yellow jerseys began fighting with a group of five people, including the victim.

The alleged soccer fans jumped on the 28-year-old victim, kicking and punching him. Someone also allegedly picked up a metal trash can lid and began beating the victim, the outlet reported.

"From my personal observations, there's a lot of people that's not from here that's coming here trying to do things that are not the norm. Then, people get drunk, go to the bars and then all this commotion happens," said a neighbor who did not want ABC 6 to name them.

Police said two other people were injured in the attack, including a man in his 60s, and that two people from the smaller group were being questioned. The smaller group of people are believed to be from New York.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any additional information on the attack.

It’s the second time someone has died outside of Pat's King of Steaks. David Padro was found dead with a gunshot wound to the lower back following a fight in July.

Police charged Paul Burkert, of Reading, Pennsylvania, with murder in that case.