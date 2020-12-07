Missouri officer killed after struck by patrol car in freak on-duty accident

A Missouri police officer has died after responding to a traffic stop where he was struck by a patrol car from another police department in a freak accident, according to reports.

Herschel Turner, 54, was a sergeant with the Moline Acres Police Department when he was killed early Saturday.

“His unfortunate death occurred while serving our community,” Moline Acres Police Chief Col. Gregory Moore said, according to Fox 2 St. Louis. “He was an outstanding asset to the city of Moline Acres and the community.”

An officer with the Bellefontaine Neighbors police force was driving the patrol car that struck Turner, the station reported.

That officer was chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle that came upon the scene where Turner was standing and crashed into a Moline Acres PD patrol car.

The pursuing officer then showed up and swerved to avoid the crash, striking Turner on the sidewalk, the station reported.

Turner had stopped to assist another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer who initiated the traffic stop, which was unreleated to the stolen vehicle, according to the station.

He had been with Moline Acres for five years and in law enforcement for 22 years, the station reported.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted Chief Moore as saying Turner was a “perfect attendance-type” officer.

"He loved his job. He did it well," he said.