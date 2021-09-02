Patriotic Marine, Airbnb guest precariously climbs railing to untangle American flag

A U.S. Marine was seen on a security camera at an Airbnb in California untangling an American flag.

The Marine was staying at a house in Oakhurst when he saw an American flag tangled outside, the New York Post reported. He was seen in the video jumping on to the porch’s railing to untangle the flag.

The Airbnb host subsequently offered the Marine a free extra night.

NYT PANNED FOR MARA GAY DEFENSE FOLLOWING HER 'DISTURBING' AMERICAN FLAGS REMARK: 'EVERY WORD HERE IS A LIE'

The incident comes as the perception of the American flag as a divisive symbol has spread to mainstream culture, with singer Macy Gray saying earlier this summer the flag should be updated because the current one is "tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect."

CALIF TEACHER WHO REMOVED US FLAG, SUGGESTED STUDENTS PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO PRIDE FLAG REMOVED FROM CLASSROOM

A New York Times editorial board member, Mara Gay, also said in June during a segment on MSNBC that she was "disturbed" to see American flags during a trip on Long Island - a comment the New York Times defended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, a California teacher was removed from her classroom this week after a viral video showed her admitting that she encouraged her students to pledge allegiance to a gay pride flag after she removed the American flag from the classroom because it made her "uncomfortable."