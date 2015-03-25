Patient had bag of guns, other weapons at Ohio hospital, police say

Police say they seized a duffel bag full of guns and other weapons from a patient who allegedly was threatening hospital staffers with a gun in suburban Cincinnati.

Montgomery police have released little information on what happened on Oct. 10, when they responded to a report of Bethesda North Hospital workers being threatened. No injuries were reported.

Officers seized a .38-caliber pistol, two .22-caliber pistols, ammo, bear-deterrent spray, a gun holster and belt, scissors, nail clippers and a copy of American Rifleman magazine, according to a police report.

Police said they were consulting with the Hamilton County prosecutor's office about charges. They declined Tuesday to discuss any other details, saying they didn't want to jeopardize their investigation.

The patient remained hospitalized Tuesday. The patient's name hadn't been released, and no other information was available.

A spokesman for hospital-owner TriHealth said privacy laws prevented him from discussing the patient.

"It was a very unfortunate incident and luckily no one was injured," spokesman Joe Kelley said Tuesday, adding that the TriHealth system considers the safety of patients, staff and visitors "paramount."