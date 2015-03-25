Passenger train derails in New York City, killing 4
A Metro-North passenger train that derailed in New York City Sunday morning has left 4 dead and dozens injured, authorities say.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment9-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment9Dec. 2, 2013: Federal authorities began righting the cars Monday morning as they started an exhaustive investigation into what caused the derailment.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment9-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment10Dec. 2, 2013: Construction equipment operates at the scene of the derailment.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/train-fnc-photo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
train_fnc_photoDec. 1, 2013: The scene of the derailment from a hill in the Bronx.Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/train-fnc-photo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment8Dec. 1, 2013: Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board inspect a derailed Metro North commuter train where it almost fell into the Harlem River.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment5Dec. 1, 2013: An aerial overview of the train derailment scene in the Bronx.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment2Dec. 1, 2013: Cars from a Metro-North passenger train are scattered after the train derailed in the Bronx neighborhood of New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment1Dec. 1, 2013: First responders view the derailment of a Metro North passenger train in the Bronx borough of New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-trail-derailment3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_trail_derailment3Dec. 1, 2013: Metropolitan Transportation Authority police say the train derailed near the Spuyten Duyvil station.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-trail-derailment3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment4Dec. 1, 2013: First responders gather at the derailment of a Metro-North passenger train in the Bronx borough of New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment-map.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment_mapA map of the train derailment area.Google Maps/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment-map.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment6Dec. 1, 2013: The locomotive of the train is seen resting on its side after the train derailed.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
mta_train_derailment7Dec. 1, 2013: Injured people are tended to by first responders near the site of the derailment of a Metro-North passenger train in the Bronx borough of New York.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/mta-train-derailment7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11